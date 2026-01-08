Production rate of US defense companies too slow — Trump
- 08 January, 2026
- 08:25
US President Donald Trump believes that his country's defense sector enterprises are producing weapons at a rate that is too slow, Report informs.
Trump wrote on Truth Social that US defense contractors "are currently issuing massive Dividends to their Shareholders and massive Stock Buybacks, at the expense and detriment of investing in Plants and Equipment."
"Defense Companies are not producing our Great Military Equipment rapidly enough and, once produced, not maintaining it properly or quickly," the US leader continued.
In his opinion, dividends and stock buybacks should instead be invested in defense production.
