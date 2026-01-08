At least five civilians killed, over 30 wounded in attack on Syria's Aleppo
At least five civilians were killed and 31 wounded in the Syrian city of Aleppo as a result of fire by the Kurdish coalition Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the Al-Ikhbariya television noted citing doctors, Report informs.
The interior ministry in Syria's transitional government said the attack left at least three security officers wounded.
According to the update, SDF units attacked a group of servicemen who escorted civilians evacuating from the Kurdish districts of Ashrafiya and Sheikh Maqsoud in the northern part of Aleppo city.
Al-Ikhbariya said Syria's civil defense authorities have evacuated over 3,000 civilians from the violence-hit areas of Aleppo.
