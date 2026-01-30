Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Trump signs order allowing US to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba

    Other countries
    • 30 January, 2026
    • 08:15
    Trump signs order allowing US to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba

    US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order authorizing the United States to impose tariffs on goods from countries that supply oil to Cuba, Report informs.

    According to the document published on the White House website, "an additional ad valorem duty may be imposed on imports of goods that are products of a foreign country that directly or indirectly sells or otherwise provides any oil to Cuba."

    The exact rate of the tariffs has not yet been specified.

    The order cites cooperation between Cuba and Russia as one of the reasons for the measure.

    Tramp Kubaya neft tədarük edən ölkələrin mallarına tarif tətbiq edəcək
    Трамп подписал указ о пошлинах на товары из стран, поставляющих нефть на Кубу

