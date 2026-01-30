Trump intends to continue talks with Iran, urges to drop development of nuclear weapons

US President Donald Trump said he has recently been in contact with the Iranian leadership and intends to continue these contacts in order to convince Tehran to abandon the development of nuclear weapons and to stop using disproportionate force against participants in the unrest, Report informs.

"I have had, and I am planning on it," he told reporters in response to a question about whether he had recent communications with Tehran and whether he intends to continue the diplomatic efforts.

"I told them two things: number one, no nuclear. And number two, stop killing protesters," Trump said regarding the contents of the talks with the Iranian leadership.

"They're killing them by the thousands," the American leader said, referring to protesters in the Islamic Republic.

"We have a lot of very big, very powerful ships sailing to Iran right now. And it would be great if we didn't have to use them," he concluded.