Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    Trump intends to continue talks with Iran, urges to drop development of nuclear weapons

    Other countries
    • 30 January, 2026
    • 08:07
    Trump intends to continue talks with Iran, urges to drop development of nuclear weapons

    US President Donald Trump said he has recently been in contact with the Iranian leadership and intends to continue these contacts in order to convince Tehran to abandon the development of nuclear weapons and to stop using disproportionate force against participants in the unrest, Report informs.

    "I have had, and I am planning on it," he told reporters in response to a question about whether he had recent communications with Tehran and whether he intends to continue the diplomatic efforts.

    "I told them two things: number one, no nuclear. And number two, stop killing protesters," Trump said regarding the contents of the talks with the Iranian leadership.

    "They're killing them by the thousands," the American leader said, referring to protesters in the Islamic Republic.

    "We have a lot of very big, very powerful ships sailing to Iran right now. And it would be great if we didn't have to use them," he concluded.

    President Donald Trump Iran talks
    ABŞ Prezidenti İran rəhbərliyi ilə əlaqə saxlayıb
    Трамп заявил о контактах с руководством Ирана

    Latest News

    20:15

    President dismisses head of Garadagh district executive authority

    Domestic policy
    20:07

    President Ilham Aliyev signs order on awarding Presidential Prizes to Youth

    Domestic policy
    20:02

    Israel declares South African chargé d'affaires persona non grata

    Other countries
    19:36
    Photo

    Japan awards Azerbaijani teacher with highest national order

    Foreign policy
    19:32

    Belgian ambassador says Azerbaijan-EU transport partnership benefits entire region

    Infrastructure
    19:17
    Photo

    Baku hosts media session on preparations for WUF13

    Media
    19:03

    Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss preparations for WUF13 in Baku

    Foreign policy
    18:54

    Norwegian ambassador thanks Ilham Aliyev after credential ceremony

    Foreign policy
    18:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Central Bank, UnionPay sign MoU

    Finance
    All News Feed