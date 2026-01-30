Azerbaijan's Bayramov mulls tensions in region with Iran's Araghchi

The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Iran, Jeyhun Bayramov and Abbas Araghchi, have held a telephone conversation, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the conversation, the parties discussed the situation surrounding Iran.

Jeyhun Bayramov expressed concern about tensions in the region and noted that Azerbaijan has always called on all parties to refrain from destructive steps and rhetoric that could destabilize the situation in or around Iran.

It was noted that emerging issues should be resolved in accordance with the norms and principles of international law, through dialogue and diplomacy.

It was especially emphasized that Azerbaijan will never allow any state to use its airspace or territory to conduct military operations against neighboring Iran or any other country.

During the conversation, the ministers also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.