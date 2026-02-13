Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Over 10,000 applicants invited to interviews for WUF13 Volunteer Program

    Foreign policy
    • 13 February, 2026
    • 18:58
    Over 10,000 applicants invited to interviews for WUF13 Volunteer Program

    More than 10,500 candidates have been invited to interviews as part of the Volunteer Program for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

    According to Report, a general training program will be held from February 16 to March 13 this year for candidates who successfully pass the interview stage of the initiative, launched in preparation for WUF13.

    The training program is structured around three main components: general orientation, role-based training and venue-specific preparation.

    These sessions aim to ensure that volunteers are fully prepared to carry out their responsibilities efficiently and professionally during the event. A total of 2,500 volunteers who successfully complete the training will be assigned to various operational areas of WUF13.

    Out of 16,000 applicants to the WUF13 Volunteer Program, more than 10,500 advanced past the initial screening stage and were invited for interviews. Over 5,000 candidates have successfully completed this phase.

    More than 1,500 of the applicants are foreign nationals.

    WUF13 Volunteer Program
    Video
    WUF13 könüllüləri üçün təlimlər fevralın 16-da başlayacaq
    app.type.
    Тренинги для волонтеров WUF13 начнутся 16 февраля

    Latest News

    19:49

    Ambassador: Serbia seeks further strengthening of ties with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    19:39

    Pashinyan announces plans for official visit to Iran

    Region
    19:27

    German chancellor: EU must rethink Western Balkans integration strategy

    Other countries
    19:17

    Manchester United manager named Premier League coach of month for January

    Football
    18:58

    Over 10,000 applicants invited to interviews for WUF13 Volunteer Program

    Foreign policy
    18:33

    Sweden allocates $100 million for US weapons procurement for Ukraine

    Other countries
    18:14
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Slovakia in Munich

    Foreign policy
    18:05

    Merz: War will end only when Russia is economically and militarily exhausted

    Other countries
    17:54

    Heydar Aliyev International Airport advises passengers to use alternative routes

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed