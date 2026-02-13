Over 10,000 applicants invited to interviews for WUF13 Volunteer Program

More than 10,500 candidates have been invited to interviews as part of the Volunteer Program for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

According to Report, a general training program will be held from February 16 to March 13 this year for candidates who successfully pass the interview stage of the initiative, launched in preparation for WUF13.

The training program is structured around three main components: general orientation, role-based training and venue-specific preparation.

These sessions aim to ensure that volunteers are fully prepared to carry out their responsibilities efficiently and professionally during the event. A total of 2,500 volunteers who successfully complete the training will be assigned to various operational areas of WUF13.

Out of 16,000 applicants to the WUF13 Volunteer Program, more than 10,500 advanced past the initial screening stage and were invited for interviews. Over 5,000 candidates have successfully completed this phase.

More than 1,500 of the applicants are foreign nationals.