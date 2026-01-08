Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (08.01.2026)
Finance
- 08 January, 2026
- 09:23
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
60.28
|
0.18
|
- 0.57
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
56.28
|
- 0.05
|
- 1.14
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,445.50
|
- 37.40
|
104.40
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
48,996.08
|
- 466.00
|
932.79
|
S&P 500
|
6,920.93
|
- 23.89
|
75.43
|
Nasdaq
|
23,584.28
|
37.11
|
342.29
|
Nikkei
|
51,340.72
|
- 709.66
|
1,001.24
|
Dax
|
25,122.26
|
230.06
|
631.85
|
FTSE 100
|
10,048.21
|
- 74.52
|
116.83
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,233.92
|
- 3.51
|
84.42
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,086.85
|
- 8.69
|
118.01
|
Bist 100
|
12,028.84
|
5.06
|
767.32
|
RTS
|
1,105.53
|
0.00
|
- 8.60
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1680
|
- 0.0018
|
- 0.0065
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3461
|
- 0.0048
|
- 0.0012
|
JPY/USD
|
156.6800
|
0.1200
|
0.2300
|
RUB/USD
|
80.2952
|
- 0.4153
|
1.5452
|
TRY/USD
|
43.0476
|
0.0024
|
0.0914
|
CNY/USD
|
6.9868
|
0.0004
|
- 0.0022
Latest News
10:36
Ex-Man City star Mario Balotelli completes 14th transfer of his careerFootball
10:35
Photo
Production capacity of Norm Cement Plant increasedBusiness
10:32
Venezuela's interior minister says 100 people died in US attackOther countries
10:22
Official opening ceremony of 240 MW 'Khizi-Absheron' Wind Power Plant gets underway in BakuDomestic policy
10:15
Media: Azerbaijan's choice to host WUF13 reflects country's balance of tradition, modernityForeign policy
10:12
Azeri Light crude drops to $64.6 per barrelEnergy
10:06
Photo
International alpine skiing tournament Azerbaijan Open kicks offIndividual sports
10:01
Trump actively discussing potentially buying Greenland, White House saysOther countries
09:51