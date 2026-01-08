Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (08.01.2026)

    Finance
    • 08 January, 2026
    • 09:23
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (08.01.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    60.28

    0.18

    - 0.57

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    56.28

    - 0.05

    - 1.14

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,445.50

    - 37.40

    104.40

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    48,996.08

    - 466.00

    932.79

    S&P 500

    6,920.93

    - 23.89

    75.43

    Nasdaq

    23,584.28

    37.11

    342.29

    Nikkei

    51,340.72

    - 709.66

    1,001.24

    Dax

    25,122.26

    230.06

    631.85

    FTSE 100

    10,048.21

    - 74.52

    116.83

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,233.92

    - 3.51

    84.42

    Shanghai Composite

    4,086.85

    - 8.69

    118.01

    Bist 100

    12,028.84

    5.06

    767.32

    RTS

    1,105.53

    0.00

    - 8.60

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1680

    - 0.0018

    - 0.0065

    USD/GBP

    1.3461

    - 0.0048

    - 0.0012

    JPY/USD

    156.6800

    0.1200

    0.2300

    RUB/USD

    80.2952

    - 0.4153

    1.5452

    TRY/USD

    43.0476

    0.0024

    0.0914

    CNY/USD

    6.9868

    0.0004

    - 0.0022
