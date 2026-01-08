Guterres: Venezuela's natural resources belong to its people

Venezuela's natural resources belong to the people of the country, and any law enforcement measures carried out in the seas must comply with international law, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated during his meeting with Venezuela's permanent representative to the UN, Samuel Moncada, Report informs.

The current situation in Venezuela and recent developments in the region were discussed at the meeting.

The Secretary-General reiterated the UN's position on US military actions regarding Venezuela, emphasizing the importance of preventing escalation.

Guterres also expressed his readiness to offer good-faith mediation opportunities to support a possible inclusive national dialogue in Venezuela.