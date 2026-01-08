Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Leyla Aliyeva features in latest episode of Country Life Vlog

    Domestic policy
    • 08 January, 2026
    • 08:07
    Leyla Aliyeva features in latest episode of Country Life Vlog

    Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, visited the Gusar district during the first days of the New Year, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    As part of the visit, Leyla Aliyeva was a guest of the Ramikhanovs family living in the village of Hil in Gusar and took part in the filming of the latest episode of the Country Life Vlog.

    During the shoot, Leyla Aliyeva, together with the Ramikhanovs family, participated in the preparation of Tskan, a traditional dish unique to the district. She familiarized herself with the rural way of life and the national culinary traditions of northern Azerbaijan.

    Leyla Aliyeva expressed her gratitude to the Ramikhanovs family for their contribution to promoting Azerbaijan's rich culinary heritage and wished them continued success in this important project.

    The Country Life Vlog has more than 8 million subscribers and has garnered up to 3 billion views on YouTube. Its episodes, which showcase rural life and the culinary traditions of Azerbaijani national cuisine, enjoy wide popularity both in Azerbaijan and internationally.

    You can watch the episode via the following link: https://youtu.be/ixT64--c_d0

