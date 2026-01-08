COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company dissolved
Finance
- 08 January, 2026
- 09:24
By order of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan dated December 30, 2025, the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company has been dissolved.
According to Report, a Liquidation Commission has been established in connection with this decision.
Claims related to the company's creditor debts must be submitted to the commission within two months. After this period, claims will not be considered.
