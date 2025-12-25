Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Anar Ibrahimov: Opening of Hilton Garden Inn Agdam will boost tourism in the region

    Anar Ibrahimov: Opening of Hilton Garden Inn Agdam will boost tourism in the region

    A 287-bed Hilton Garden Inn Agdam has opened in Aghdam, featuring 127 rooms of various categories.

    According to Report"s correspondent, hotel director Anar Ibrahimov told journalists during a media tour of the district that the hotel, situated on more than 2 hectares, consists of three blocks-two-, six-, and seven-story buildings. The hotel accommodates 287 guests in 127 rooms of different classes. It also includes a restaurant, dining area, conference hall, event hall, banquet hall, as well as an indoor swimming pool and gym. Extensive landscaping has been carried out on the hotel grounds, and 120 people are provided with permanent employment. The new hotel is located near the Aghdam railway and bus station complex, the Aghdam Mugham Center, the Aghdam Industrial Park, and other social infrastructure facilities.

    Ibrahimov recalled that the hotel"s foundation was laid in 2022 with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, noting that the opening of the complex will give new momentum to tourism development in the region.

    "As part of restoration work in the liberated territories, the development of tourist infrastructure is one of the priorities. Modern hotels and hospitality complexes are being built, creating conditions to realize the tourism potential. These facilities provide comfortable accommodation for tourists and extensive opportunities for recreation," he emphasized.

    President Ilham Aliyev attended the hotel"s opening on December 23.

