Azerbaijan joins agreement on rescue and return of astronauts

President Ilham Aliyev has approved a law on Azerbaijan"s accession to the Agreement on the Rescue of Astronauts, the Return of Astronauts and the Return of Objects Launched Into Outer Space.

According to Report, the agreement was originally signed on April 22, 1968, in London, Moscow, and Washington.

The agreement defines the obligations of a party receiving information about a spacecraft crew"s crash, emergency, or unexpected landing, and provides for effective regulation of relations that may arise in this area.

The document includes key provisions governing all possible assistance to astronauts, their immediate and safe return, and other related issues. Parties are also obliged to promptly inform the UN Secretary-General.

The draft law on joining this agreement was discussed and ratified at a parliamentary session on December 16.