Georgia exports $197M worth of cars to Azerbaijan in January–November

In January-November this year, Georgia exported 7,292 vehicles worth $197 million to Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing calculations based on data from Georgia's National Statistics Office.

This is a decrease of 28% in value and 39% in volume compared to the same period in 2024. As a result, Azerbaijan ranked third among the countries importing vehicles from Georgia.

During the reporting period, Georgia exported a total of 103,989 vehicles worth 2.62 billion to foreign countries, which is 18% higher in value and 6.3% higher in volume than a year earlier.

In the 11 months of the year, Georgia exported 38,902 vehicles worth $1.33 billion to Kyrgyzstan, 41,556 vehicles worth 735 million to Kazakhstan, 7,009 vehicles worth $152 million to Tajikistan, and 2,433 vehicles worth $72 million to Uzbekistan.

In 2024, Georgia exported 106,051 vehicles worth $2.4 billion, of which 12,849 vehicles valued at $290 million were shipped to Azerbaijan.