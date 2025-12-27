Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijan resettles 10 families in Vangli village of Aghdara district

    27 December, 2025
    Azerbaijan resettles 10 families in Vangli village of Aghdara district

    Azerbaijan launched another phase of the Great Return program, relocating families to Vangli village in the Aghdara district, Report informs.

    As part of this phase, 10 families, comprising a total of 44 individuals, were resettled in the village.

