Azerbaijan resettles 10 families in Vangli village of Aghdara district
Domestic policy
- 27 December, 2025
- 14:40
Azerbaijan launched another phase of the Great Return program, relocating families to Vangli village in the Aghdara district, Report informs.
As part of this phase, 10 families, comprising a total of 44 individuals, were resettled in the village.
