Azerbaijani manat's circulation velocity stands at 3.38 points

As of December 1 this year, the velocity of circulation of Azerbaijan's national currency, the manat, stood at 3.38 points, Report said, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

This figure is down by 0.07 points compared to November 1, 0.07 points lower than at the beginning of the year, and 0.19 points less than on December 1 last year.

According to CBA statistics, the lowest level of the manat's circulation velocity over the past 20 years was recorded at the end of January 2015, on the eve of the first devaluation in recent years, at 2.68 points. The highest level was registered in 2005, when it reached 15.72 points.