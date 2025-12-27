Manchester City offers Nathan Ake to Real Madrid
Football
- 27 December, 2025
- 16:26
Manchester City has offered defender Nathan Ake to Real Madrid, Report informs via Defensa Central.
The Premier League club hopes to earn 30 million euros from the sale and does not intend to release him as a free agent. Meanwhile, Dutch defender Ake has reportedly attracted more interest from Barcelona than from Real Madrid.
Ake has been with Manchester City since the summer of 2020. This season, he has played 13 matches across all competitions but has not made a notable impact. His contract with Manchester City runs until 2027.
