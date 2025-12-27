Azerbaijan produces 199,000 tons of steel pipes in January–November

A total of 199,000 tons of steel pipes were produced in Azerbaijan from January to November this year, 2.1 times higher than production recorded in the same period last year, Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee.

As of December 1, inventories of finished steel pipe products in the country amounted to 3,800 tons.

In 2024, Azerbaijan produced 109,800 tons of steel pipes, which was 62.3% less compared to 2023.