Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijan produces 199,000 tons of steel pipes in January–November

    Business
    • 27 December, 2025
    • 17:58
    Azerbaijan produces 199,000 tons of steel pipes in January–November

    A total of 199,000 tons of steel pipes were produced in Azerbaijan from January to November this year, 2.1 times higher than production recorded in the same period last year, Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee.

    As of December 1, inventories of finished steel pipe products in the country amounted to 3,800 tons.

    In 2024, Azerbaijan produced 109,800 tons of steel pipes, which was 62.3% less compared to 2023.

    Azerbaijan State Statistical Committee steel pipes
    Azərbaycan polad boru istehsalını 2 dəfədən çox artırıb
    Азербайджан вдвое увеличил производство стальных труб

    Latest News

    17:58

    Azerbaijan produces 199,000 tons of steel pipes in January–November

    Business
    17:47

    Geogia arrests former defense minister Bacho Akhalaia

    Foreign policy
    17:38
    Photo

    10 families relocated to Vangli village in Azerbaijan's Aghdara receive house keys

    Domestic policy
    17:28

    China issues drafts rules to regulate AI with human-like interaction

    ICT
    17:13

    Georgia exports $197M worth of cars to Azerbaijan in January–November

    Business
    17:09

    Army chief says Switzerland can't defend itself from full-scale attack

    Other countries
    16:53

    Zelenskyy to meet Canada's PM before talks with Trump in Florida

    Other countries
    16:40

    Azerbaijani manat's circulation velocity stands at 3.38 points

    Finance
    16:26

    Manchester City offers Nathan Ake to Real Madrid

    Football
    All News Feed