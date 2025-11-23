Khvtisiashvili: Middle Corridor creates economic opportunities for Georgia and Turkmenistan

Cooperation between Georgia and Turkmenistan in the field of transportation and transit is strengthening further within the framework of the Middle Corridor project, Report informs.

This was stated by Georgian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Khvtisiashvili during his speech at an event dedicated to Turkmenistan's Independence and Permanent Neutrality Day.

According to the deputy minister, both countries are cooperating closely to diversify regional transportation and increase the competitiveness of the East-West transport line. He noted that sustainable partnership in the field of transit and port infrastructure is of particular importance in the development of the Middle Corridor.

Alexander Khvtisiashvili added that joint activities implemented within the framework of the project not only increase the speed and efficiency of cargo transportation but also create new economic opportunities for Georgia and Turkmenistan.