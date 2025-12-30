Khamenei's advisor: Any aggression against Iran to face immediate harsh response

Iran will respond harshly and immediately to any aggressive actions against the country, Ali Shamkhani, political advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, wrote on X, commenting on US President Donald Trump's remarks about the possible use of force against Tehran, Report informs.

"Under Iran's defense doctrine, responses are set before threats materialize. Iran's ‌missile capability⁩ and defense are not containable or permission-based. Any aggression will face an immediate ‌harsh response⁩ beyond its planners' imagination," he wrote.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump, at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stated that Washington is ready for dialogue with Iran, but doesn't rule out the use of force, the consequences of which would be more severe than a strike on nuclear facilities.