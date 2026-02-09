Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Khamenei: Foreign interference in Iran failed

    Region
    • 09 February, 2026
    • 16:54
    Khamenei: Foreign interference in Iran failed

    Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has stated that attempts by external forces to restore conditions in Iran to the conditions that existed before the Islamic Revolution have failed, Report informs referring to Iranian media.

    He was speaking in a televised address on the 47th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

    "Foreign actors have constantly sought to restore conditions in Iran that existed before the Islamic Revolution, but they have failed," he noted.

    Khamenei also noted that nationwide marches are held annually on February 11, the anniversary of the revolution, calling them "unprecedented in the world" and "a clear manifestation of national resilience."

    Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei Iran revolution
    Xamenei: Xarici qüvvələrin İrana müdaxilə cəhdləri uğursuz nəticələnib
    Хаменеи: Попытки иностранного вмешательства в Иране потерпели поражение

    Latest News

    17:54

    Serbia, UN sign new sustainable development agreement

    Other countries
    17:40
    Photo

    Provocation by Armenian figure skaters at Winter Olympic Games prevented

    Individual sports
    17:31
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Georgia discuss cooperation within Middle Corridor

    Infrastructure
    17:29

    Azerbaijan and Slovenia Finance Ministries plan to sign Memorandum of Understanding

    Finance
    17:19

    Laporta steps down as Barcelona president to seek re-election

    Football
    17:17

    US delegation led by Vance arrives in Yerevan

    Region
    17:11

    President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on indexation of labor pensions

    Social security
    17:11

    Azerbaijan approves healthcare and medical science cooperation deal with Latvia

    Health
    17:03

    Starmer's communications chief resigns amid Epstein scandal

    Other countries
    All News Feed