Khamenei: Foreign interference in Iran failed
Region
- 09 February, 2026
- 16:54
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has stated that attempts by external forces to restore conditions in Iran to the conditions that existed before the Islamic Revolution have failed, Report informs referring to Iranian media.
He was speaking in a televised address on the 47th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
"Foreign actors have constantly sought to restore conditions in Iran that existed before the Islamic Revolution, but they have failed," he noted.
Khamenei also noted that nationwide marches are held annually on February 11, the anniversary of the revolution, calling them "unprecedented in the world" and "a clear manifestation of national resilience."
