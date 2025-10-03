Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Kazakhstan to increase gas extraction by 15 billion cubic meters over next five years

    Region
    • 03 October, 2025
    • 19:39
    Kazakhstan's gas extraction is expected to rise from 59 billion cubic meters in 2024 to 74 billion cubic meters by 2029–2030, Alibek Zhamauov, Chairman of QazaqGaz, said, according to Report's Kazakhstan bureau.

    "The growth will be driven by the development of new fields and increased output from existing assets," Zhamauov said during the 16th Eurasian KAZENERGY Forum.

    He also emphasized the growing importance of gas as a source of domestic energy supply.

