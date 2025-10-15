Kazakhstan's new foreign minister to visit Russia next week

Kazakhstan's new Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev will travel to Russia next week, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, Report informs.

Kosherbayev is scheduled to meet with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, on October 22. The two sides will discuss political, trade‑economic, cultural‑humanitarian cooperation, as well as preparations for Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's upcoming state visit to Russia. Zakharova added that regional and global agenda items will also be on the table.

Kosherbayev was appointed Kazakhstan's foreign minister on September 26, 2025.