Teodora Georgieva: Azerbaijani gas - most competitive

    Energy
    • 07 January, 2026
    • 13:57
    Azerbaijani gas is the most competitive and primary source of supply for Bulgaria, Teodora Georgieva, executive director of ICGB, the operator of the Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), wrote on LinkedIn, Report informs.

    She noted that the IGB project has undergone a complex process – from mistrust and a lack of resources to full implementation and stable operation: "2015 → 2026: From "no financing, no pipeline, two people" to a digital, resilient operator powering Southeast Europe. When I started: One employee and myself. No financing. No pipeline. No FID. No loan. Not sustainability, Complex shareholder structure for governance. Voices saying: "It won"t happen." Then came relentless geopolitical obstructions: Threats, daily hurdles, and constant whispers: "It will never happen." Pressure from vested interests, appeals, audits, and attempts to block progress. Construction complexity, including some of Europe"s most challenging HDD crossings."

    "Yet we stood firm. Against disbelief and obstruction, the pipeline was built. Regulatory framework secured. Financing arranged. Key milestones: Final investment decision and financing secured. Regulatory breakthroughs and construction permits. Overcoming geopolitical pressure, audits, and global crises. 2022: Against all odds, ICGB became operational-a symbol of resilience and vision. And today: Azerbaijani gas-the most competitive and Bulgaria"s main supply-flows freely and without interruption," she wrote.

    The IGB connects the Greek gas transmission system (DESFA) and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline near Komotini with the Bulgarian system (Bulgartransgaz) near Stara Zagora. Its length is 182 km, and the pipe diameter is 813 mm. The pipeline's design capacity is 3 billion cubic meters of gas per year, with the potential to increase to 5 billion cubic meters, subject to market demand and technical conditions.

