Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    Azerbaijani Defense Minister receives Kazakhstan's new military attaché

    Military
    • 07 January, 2026
    • 12:41
    Azerbaijani Defense Minister receives Kazakhstan's new military attaché

    On January 7, the newly appointed military attaché of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan, Colonel Salauat Khayrushev, was introduced to the Azerbaijan Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

    The defense minister congratulated the Kazakh representative on commencement of his service in Azerbaijan. Emphasizing that Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan relations are founded on the principles of friendship, brotherhood and a rich historical heritage, the minister wished the military attaché success in his future services to further expand military cooperation between the two countries.

    Colonel Salauat Khayrushev expressed his gratitude for the trust shown and stated that during his tenure he would do his best to further strengthen military ties.

    The meeting discussed current state and future prospects of cooperation in the military, military-technical, military-educational, and other fields. Additionally, the sides exchanged views on a number of other issues of mutual interest.

    Azerbaijan Kazakhstan Ministry of Defence Colonel General Zakir Hasanov
    Zakir Həsənov Qazaxıstanın yeni hərbi attaşesini qəbul edib
    Министр обороны Азербайджана принял нового военного атташе Казахстана

    Latest News

    13:09

    Estonia aims to complete eastern border infrastructure by 2027

    Other countries
    12:56

    Azerbaijan's deputy FM, Belarus ambassador discuss Baku-Minsk relations

    Foreign policy
    12:41

    Azerbaijani Defense Minister receives Kazakhstan's new military attaché

    Military
    12:32

    Azerbaijan's mandarin exports to Russia soar

    Business
    12:26

    European gas prices surge past $340 per 1,000 cubic meters

    Energy
    12:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijan launches autonomous radiomonitoring station in Aghdam

    ICT
    12:01

    Digital Development Ministry to launch diagnostics project at Baku TV Tower Complex

    Infrastructure
    11:54

    Construction of new administrative building for Azerbaijan's Central Bank completed

    Finance
    11:48

    16 dead in floods in North Sulawesi, Indonesia; state of emergency declared

    Other countries
    All News Feed