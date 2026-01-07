Azerbaijani Defense Minister receives Kazakhstan's new military attaché

On January 7, the newly appointed military attaché of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan, Colonel Salauat Khayrushev, was introduced to the Azerbaijan Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

The defense minister congratulated the Kazakh representative on commencement of his service in Azerbaijan. Emphasizing that Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan relations are founded on the principles of friendship, brotherhood and a rich historical heritage, the minister wished the military attaché success in his future services to further expand military cooperation between the two countries.

Colonel Salauat Khayrushev expressed his gratitude for the trust shown and stated that during his tenure he would do his best to further strengthen military ties.

The meeting discussed current state and future prospects of cooperation in the military, military-technical, military-educational, and other fields. Additionally, the sides exchanged views on a number of other issues of mutual interest.