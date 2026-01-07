Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Baku, Kyiv aim to strengthen interregional ties

    Foreign policy
    • 07 January, 2026
    • 13:25
    Baku, Kyiv aim to strengthen interregional ties

    Azerbaijan and Ukraine are interested in expanding interregional cooperation, Ukrainian Ambassador to Baku Yuriy Husyev wrote on X, Report informs.

    "First regional visit of 2026: productive meeting with Elvin Pashayev, head of Gakh region of Azerbaijan. Focused on renewing Chornomorsk–Gakh ties and expanding practical interregional cooperation between Ukraine and Azerbaijan," he wrote.

    Bakı və Kiyev regionlararası əlaqələri intensivləşdirmək niyyətindədir
    Баку и Киев нацелены на активизацию межрегиональных связей

