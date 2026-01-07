Baku, Kyiv aim to strengthen interregional ties
Foreign policy
- 07 January, 2026
- 13:25
Azerbaijan and Ukraine are interested in expanding interregional cooperation, Ukrainian Ambassador to Baku Yuriy Husyev wrote on X, Report informs.
"First regional visit of 2026: productive meeting with Elvin Pashayev, head of Gakh region of Azerbaijan. Focused on renewing Chornomorsk–Gakh ties and expanding practical interregional cooperation between Ukraine and Azerbaijan," he wrote.
🇺🇦🤝🇦🇿 First regional visit of 2026: productive meeting with Elvin Pashayev, Head of Gakh region of Azerbaijan. Focused on renewing Chornomorsk–Gakh ties and expanding practical interregional cooperation between Ukraine and Azerbaijan. pic.twitter.com/GPr7RyjUYF— Yuriy Husyev (@Husyev) January 7, 2026
