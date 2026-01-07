Libyan aircraft black box damaged in crash in Türkiye

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Region
    • 07 January, 2026
    • 14:15
    The flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder of a Libyan aircraft that crashed in Türkiye have been damaged, Türkiye's Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu said, Report informs via TRT Haber.

    Uraloglu noted that the analysis of the aircraft's black box will be carried out in the United Kingdom.

    The accident occurred on December 23 last year, when a Falcon 50 aircraft with registration number 9H-DFJ crashed near Haymana shortly after taking off from Ankara's Esenboga Airport en route to Libya's capital, Tripoli.

    All passengers on board were killed in the crash. The five passengers were identified as Libyan Army chief Mohammed Ali Ahmed al-Haddad, ground forces chief of staff Al-Fitouri Gharibil, director of the Military Manufacturing Authority Mahmoud Al-Qatawi, al-Haddad's adviser Muhammad Al-Asawi Diab and military photographer Muhammad Omar Ahmed Mahjoub.

    Türkiyədə qəzaya uğrayan Liviya təyyarəsinin "qara qutu"su zədələnib
    "Черный ящик" рухнувшего в Турции ливийского самолета поврежден

