    Estonia aims to complete eastern border infrastructure by 2027

    Estonia plans to complete the construction of border infrastructure along its eastern frontier by the end of 2027, according to Veiko Kommusaar, a representative of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), Report informs via Estonian media.

    Kommusaar said that all works scheduled for 2025 have already been completed. Fences have been installed on sections of the land border where they were deemed necessary due to natural conditions. In addition, permanent border infrastructure was established by the end of last year at the ends of access roads in the so-called Saatse Boot area. Surveillance of water and swampy sections of the border is carried out using alternative methods.

    Kommusaar noted that last year, construction activities were conducted on two major land border sections with a total length of about 47 kilometers. These works included the construction of access and patrol roads, installation of observation masts and fencing, and the development of infrastructure required for deploying and operating video surveillance and monitoring equipment. In previous years, similar infrastructure was completed along approximately 63 kilometers of the border.

    According to him, as the project has progressed, infrastructure needs have increased, prompting continued work in 2026–2027. This includes plans to install fencing in areas where it was not originally envisaged, including territories that were previously considered for a land swap with Russia.

    The PPA also plans to further develop infrastructure along the Narva River. In addition to five existing monitoring positions, nine more are currently under construction. As for the remaining 15-kilometer land section of the border that currently lacks funding, the PPA and the Ministry of the Interior intend to seek additional resources from the government, while funding for monitoring equipment purchases will be requested from EU funds.

    Kommusaar emphasized that the goal of the project is to establish a modern and effectively protected border integrating surveillance systems, physical barriers, and advanced command centers.

    Эстония планирует завершить строительство инфраструктуры на границе с РФ к концу 2027 года

