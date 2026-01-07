Snowfall disrupts flights and transport across France
- 07 January, 2026
- 13:55
Heavy snowfall has led to the cancellation of around 100 flights at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport and approximately 40 flights at Orly Airport, France's Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot said, Report informs via BFM TV.
Tabarot noted that flight cancellations had been anticipated since the previous day due to worsening weather conditions in Paris.
The adverse weather has caused widespread disruption across large parts of northwestern France, affecting road, air, and rail networks, as well as public transport services. An "orange" weather alert has been issued in 38 departments.
Traffic congestion across the country has exceeded 1,600 kilometers in total, with around 950 kilometers recorded in the Île-de-France region alone.
