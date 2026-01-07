Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Snowfall disrupts flights and transport across France

    Heavy snowfall has led to the cancellation of around 100 flights at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport and approximately 40 flights at Orly Airport, France's Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot said, Report informs via BFM TV.

    Tabarot noted that flight cancellations had been anticipated since the previous day due to worsening weather conditions in Paris.

    The adverse weather has caused widespread disruption across large parts of northwestern France, affecting road, air, and rail networks, as well as public transport services. An "orange" weather alert has been issued in 38 departments.

    Traffic congestion across the country has exceeded 1,600 kilometers in total, with around 950 kilometers recorded in the Île-de-France region alone.

    Paris aeroportlarında əlverişsiz hava şəraiti 150-yə yaxın reysin ləğvinə səbəb olub
    В аэропортах Парижа отменены до 150 рейсов из-за снегопада и гололеда

