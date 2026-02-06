BP contributes to promotion of two-century-old magnificent heritage of Mirza Gadim Iravani

BP has supported the publication of an art book dedicated to the 200th anniversary of Mirza Gadim Iravani – one of the most distinguished figures in Azerbaijan's art history and the founder of the Azerbaijani school of realistic painting. The book was publicly presented today at an event hosted by bp, Report informs.

The publication, titled "Mirza Gadim Iravani: In the Light of Vivid Colours," is aligned with the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated February 14, 2025, on celebrating the artist's 200th jubilee.

Addressing today's event, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, BP's vice president for the Caspian region, said: "We are truly proud to join the people of Azerbaijan in honouring one of the great names in the country's artistic heritage - Mirza Gadim Iravani, who masterfully blended the decorative aesthetics of classical medieval miniature art with the principles of realistic easel painting, creating a unique artistic language and a highly original personal style.

"Iravani's invaluable legacy, rightly regarded as a turning point in the evolution of Azerbaijani art and as the transition from the traditional decorative school to a new, professional realist approach in painting, has raised him to a prominent place in the national fine arts. We hope that the book presented today will be warmly received by Azerbaijani art lovers and will serve as a meaningful contribution to further research into and wider recognition of this great artist's legacy."

Beyond his significance in the history of Azerbaijani art, Iravani's legacy provides invaluable insight into the history, culture, lifestyle, architectural traditions and artistic styles of his time.

The book offers a comprehensive overview of Iravani's artistic legacy as both an ornamental painter and a portraitist. It also provides valuable historical insight into the life and creative path of the artist himself.

The publication brings together a series of scholarly articles, including studies of Iravani's works preserved in international museum collections, analyses of the artworks that adorn palatial interiors, and examinations of the evolution and interpretation of his artistic legacy. Taken together, these materials form an important scientific and cultural resource.

The book also reviews historical sources that reference Iravani's works and presents photographs accompanied by detailed descriptions of most of the artist's known works preserved today in various museums around the world, including the Azerbaijan National Art Museum.

The author of the 224-page, exquisitely produced art and research publication is Nargiz Jabbarli, Doctor of Philosophy in Philology and Associate Professor. The foreword is written by Galib Gasimov, Doctor of Philosophy in Art. The book also draws on the work of a number of other scholars who have researched Iravani's legacy, including the late Ziyadkhan Aliyev, a distinguished Azerbaijani art critic and researcher, Honoured Art Worker of Azerbaijan, and Doctor of Philosophy in Art History, as well as Natalya Miklashevskaya, Kerim Kerimov, Rasim Efendi, Nazim Mustafa, Telman Ibrahimov, Khazar Zeynalov, and others.

The publication forms part of a broader cultural heritage project supported by bp. In addition to the book on Mirza Gadim Iravani, the project includes three major research publications on Azerbaijani carpets authored by Dr Kubra Aliyeva, as well as a four-volume scholarly study on the history and development of Azerbaijan's national cinematography by the renowned film researcher Aydyn Kazymzade.

The remaining books included in this art project will be publicly presented later this year.

This project reflects BP's ongoing commitment to supporting initiatives that preserve and promote Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage.

The total value of the project, covering the development and publication of all eight books, is 308,498 manats (approximately $181,470). The project is implemented by the Initiatives and Projects Center.