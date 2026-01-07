World Bank: Coconut oil prices fall to lowest level since last winter
Finance
- 07 January, 2026
- 13:39
Global prices for coconut oil, which is widely used in confectionery, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics, fell in December to their lowest level since last winter.
According to Report, citing data from the World Bank, the price of coconut oil dropped nearly 5% compared to November, reaching $2,323 per ton.
This marks the lowest level since February 2025, when coconut oil was priced at $1,990 per ton.
Latest News
14:46
Kyrylo Budanov: Paris talks yielded tangible resultsOther countries
14:32
Chelsea ready to pay €75M for Portuguese footballer Rafael LeãoFootball
14:22
Photo
Azerbaijan, ACWA Power discuss cooperation in power transmissionEnergy
14:15
Libyan aircraft black box damaged in crash in TürkiyeRegion
13:57
Teodora Georgieva: Azerbaijani gas - most competitiveEnergy
13:55
Snowfall disrupts flights and transport across FranceOther countries
13:39
World Bank: Coconut oil prices fall to lowest level since last winterFinance
13:25
Baku, Kyiv aim to strengthen interregional tiesForeign policy
13:09