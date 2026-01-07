Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    World Bank: Coconut oil prices fall to lowest level since last winter

    Finance
    • 07 January, 2026
    • 13:39
    World Bank: Coconut oil prices fall to lowest level since last winter

    Global prices for coconut oil, which is widely used in confectionery, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics, fell in December to their lowest level since last winter.

    According to Report, citing data from the World Bank, the price of coconut oil dropped nearly 5% compared to November, reaching $2,323 per ton.

    This marks the lowest level since February 2025, when coconut oil was priced at $1,990 per ton.

    World Bank Coconut oil prices
