Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Kazakhstan revises oil export routes following drone attacks

    Region
    • 10 December, 2025
    • 12:20
    Kazakhstan revises oil export routes following drone attacks

    After drone strikes targeted the infrastructure of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, Kazakhstan has decided to review export routes for oil from the Kashagan field and redirect part of the supply to China, according to Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy, Report informs via Kazakh media outlets.

    The ministry stated that the attacks on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's marine terminal did not halt exports. Oil continues to be shipped through port infrastructure with strict adherence to safety measures.

    "Currently, operational work is underway with shippers to redistribute oil. Measures have also been taken to redirect part of the oil extracted from Kashagan to China. The situation remains under the control of the Ministry of Energy," the ministry added.

    Kazakhstan oil export drone attacks
    Qazaxıstan PUA hücumları səbəbindən neftin ixrac marşrutlarını yenidən nəzərdən keçirir
    Казахстан перенаправит нефть из "Кашагана" в Китай после атак на КТК

    Latest News

    13:50
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev receives UK and Northern Ireland's Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    13:48

    AzMI: Industrial enterprises shifting approach to metrology

    Industry
    13:40

    Speaker: Armenia open to trade with Azerbaijan, including fuel purchases

    Region
    13:39

    Benelux officials visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    13:28

    Shahbazov: OTS is becoming geopolitical center, important actor on global stage

    Energy
    13:25

    SOCAR adviser warns against overreliance on artificial intelligence

    ICT
    13:21

    IATA CEO: Azerbaijan set to benefit from shift of cargo from Asia to Europe

    Infrastructure
    13:14

    SOCAR to expand digital safety projects to more processing facilities

    Energy
    13:12

    Alen Simonyan: Another section of Armenia-Azerbaijan border to be demarcated soon

    Region
    All News Feed