Kazakhstan revises oil export routes following drone attacks

After drone strikes targeted the infrastructure of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, Kazakhstan has decided to review export routes for oil from the Kashagan field and redirect part of the supply to China, according to Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy, Report informs via Kazakh media outlets.

The ministry stated that the attacks on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's marine terminal did not halt exports. Oil continues to be shipped through port infrastructure with strict adherence to safety measures.

"Currently, operational work is underway with shippers to redistribute oil. Measures have also been taken to redirect part of the oil extracted from Kashagan to China. The situation remains under the control of the Ministry of Energy," the ministry added.