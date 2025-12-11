Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Baku hosts meeting of WUF13 Organizing Committee

    Other
    • 11 December, 2025
    • 18:44
    Baku hosts meeting of WUF13 Organizing Committee

    A regular meeting of the Organizing Committee preparing for the 13th session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13) was held in Baku.

    According to Report, Samir Nuriyev, head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan and chairman of the Organizing Committee, opened the meeting by noting that urban planning is one of the priority areas of Azerbaijan's national development strategy approved by President Ilham Aliyev.

    He stressed that the modern approaches developed in this field in the country contribute to strengthening economic resilience, improving social well-being and ensuring effective adaptation to climate change.

    Samir Nuriyev underlined that the large-scale reconstruction and construction works carried out over the past five years, particularly in the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions, clearly demonstrate the strategic vision of the Azerbaijani state in the field of urban development, its commitment to systematic planning principles, and its strong implementation capacity. He emphasized that Azerbaijan has formed a new development model through rapid post-conflict reconstruction and construction.

    The chairman of the Organizing Committee noted that these achievements have increased international interest in Azerbaijan's experience and positioned the country as a reliable partner in this area.

    He stated that hosting WUF13 in Baku in 2026 is a vivid indicator of Azerbaijan's contribution to global urban development processes, of its sustainable development policies, and of the high level of trust it has gained as a reliable partner.

    Samir Nuriyev stressed that preparations for WUF13 remain under the direct attention of the head of state and highlighted the work carried out since the first meeting of the committee.

    Members of the Organizing Committee then heard reports on the progress of the overall preparation process, including updates on substantive, communication, and organizational-logistical work, as well as other items on the agenda.

    At the end of the meeting, the chairman of the Organizing Committee issued instructions regarding preparations for WUF13, including the implementation of the Action Plan and other relevant matters, in accordance with the task set by the President of Azerbaijan to ensure the high-level organization and hosting of this prestigious event.

    Samir Nuriyev WUF13
    Photo
    WUF13-ün təşkili ilə əlaqədar yaradılmış Təşkilat Komitəsinin növbəti iclası keçirilib
    В Баку состоялось заседание Оргкомитета по подготовке к WUF13

    Latest News

    18:55
    Photo

    Large Victory Park to be established in Nakhchivan

    Domestic policy
    18:44

    Baku hosts meeting of WUF13 Organizing Committee

    Other
    18:30
    Photo

    Azerbaijan opens embassy in Thailand

    Foreign policy
    18:25
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, UK discuss joint work in AI

    ICT
    18:16
    Photo

    Azerbaijani ambassador discusses bilateral relations with Kenya's prime minister

    Foreign policy
    18:10

    Ambassador: Azerbaijan, Philippines continue talks on direct flights and visa

    Foreign policy
    18:04
    Photo

    Ali Asadov meets with Georgian prime minister in Ashgabat

    Foreign policy
    17:52

    Azerbaijan falls short of OPEC+ quota by 95,000 b/d in November

    Energy
    17:40
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's prime minister meets with president of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat

    Other
    All News Feed