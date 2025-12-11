Baku hosts meeting of WUF13 Organizing Committee

A regular meeting of the Organizing Committee preparing for the 13th session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13) was held in Baku.

According to Report, Samir Nuriyev, head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan and chairman of the Organizing Committee, opened the meeting by noting that urban planning is one of the priority areas of Azerbaijan's national development strategy approved by President Ilham Aliyev.

He stressed that the modern approaches developed in this field in the country contribute to strengthening economic resilience, improving social well-being and ensuring effective adaptation to climate change.

Samir Nuriyev underlined that the large-scale reconstruction and construction works carried out over the past five years, particularly in the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions, clearly demonstrate the strategic vision of the Azerbaijani state in the field of urban development, its commitment to systematic planning principles, and its strong implementation capacity. He emphasized that Azerbaijan has formed a new development model through rapid post-conflict reconstruction and construction.

The chairman of the Organizing Committee noted that these achievements have increased international interest in Azerbaijan's experience and positioned the country as a reliable partner in this area.

He stated that hosting WUF13 in Baku in 2026 is a vivid indicator of Azerbaijan's contribution to global urban development processes, of its sustainable development policies, and of the high level of trust it has gained as a reliable partner.

Samir Nuriyev stressed that preparations for WUF13 remain under the direct attention of the head of state and highlighted the work carried out since the first meeting of the committee.

Members of the Organizing Committee then heard reports on the progress of the overall preparation process, including updates on substantive, communication, and organizational-logistical work, as well as other items on the agenda.

At the end of the meeting, the chairman of the Organizing Committee issued instructions regarding preparations for WUF13, including the implementation of the Action Plan and other relevant matters, in accordance with the task set by the President of Azerbaijan to ensure the high-level organization and hosting of this prestigious event.