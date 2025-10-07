Kazakhstan proposes holding meeting of OTS intellectuals

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has proposed holding a special event in Kazakhstan with the participation of intellectuals from the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Report informs.

Speaking at the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the OTS in Gabala, Tokayev noted the special role of cultural and humanitarian ties within the OTS.

"We must educate the younger generation in the spirit of brotherhood and strengthen the cultural integration of youth. In this regard, we propose holding a Creative Economy Forum in Almaty next year. This will bring our young people closer together and enhance their knowledge and competencies. I believe it would be appropriate to hold a special event in Kazakhstan with the participation of intellectuals from our countries. This event could be held within the Council of Elders of our organization," he said.

According to him, Kazakhstan is proposing to create a Club of Researchers of the Turkic World.

In his speech, the president of Kazakhstan also quoted the famous Azerbaijani poet Bakhtiyar Vahabzada: "Turk has no right to be hostile to Turk!"