    Kazakhstan considers maintaining oil production priority after attack on CPC

    Region
    • 06 December, 2025
    • 12:00
    Kazakhstan's main priority following the Ukrainian drone attack on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) infrastructure is maintaining oil production at the fields used for export via the pipeline, according to the Kazakh Ministry of Energy, Report informs via TASS.

    "The ministry's main objective at this stage is to maintain daily production at the fields and minimize economic risks," the ministry stated.

    Qazaxıstan Ukraynanın hücumundan sonra neft hasilatının saxlanılmasını prioritet hesab edir
    В Казахстане после атаки на КТК считают приоритетом сохранение нефтедобычи

