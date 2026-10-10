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    Kazakhstan appoints Sayat Issanov as special operations forces commander

    Region
    • 10 October, 2026
    • 09:58
    Kazakhstan appoints Sayat Issanov as special operations forces commander

    Sayat Issanov has been appointed commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, according to an order signed by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Report informs, citing Akorda.

    "By decree of the head of state, Sayat Serikkazyevich Issanov has been appointed commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the statement said.

    Aidos Myrzakhmetov previously held the position from January 2024 until September 27, 2026. He currently serves as Kazakhstan's Minister of Defense.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan
    Tokayev Qazaxıstan ordusunun Xüsusi Əməliyyat Qüvvələrinə yeni komandan təyin edib
    Токаев назначил нового командующего Силами специальных операций ВС Казахстана
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