Kazakhstan appoints Sayat Issanov as special operations forces commander
Region
- 10 October, 2026
- 09:58
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Sayat Issanov has been appointed commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, according to an order signed by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Report informs, citing Akorda.
"By decree of the head of state, Sayat Serikkazyevich Issanov has been appointed commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the statement said.
Aidos Myrzakhmetov previously held the position from January 2024 until September 27, 2026. He currently serves as Kazakhstan's Minister of Defense.
Tokayev Qazaxıstan ordusunun Xüsusi Əməliyyat Qüvvələrinə yeni komandan təyin edib
Токаев назначил нового командующего Силами специальных операций ВС Казахстана
Latest News
19:28
Türkiye conducts 7,818 operations against drugs, illegal betting and crime groupsRegion
18:16
109 migrants killed, 116 missing after boat sinks off DjiboutiOther countries
18:05
Pope Leo XIV warns Russia-Ukraine conflict is hurting poorest countriesOther countries
17:43
Photo
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet arrives in Azerbaijan for official visitForeign policy
17:24
Photo
Azerbaijan showcases culture at World Cultures Festival in AnkaraCultural policy
17:07
Pakistan says 12 militants killed while attempting to cross from AfghanistanOther countries
16:43
Photo
Azerbaijan's Jamila Muradli wins European U17 boxing title in BudvaIndividual sports
16:25
67-year-old runner plans to improve result at next Khankandi UltramarathonIndividual sports
16:06