Kazakhstan activates alternative oil export routes after attack on CPC facilities

Kazakhstan has urgently activated a plan to redirect oil exports through alternative routes following an attack on Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) facilities at the port of Novorossiysk, the country"s Ministry of Energy said in a statement, as quoted by Report.

"On November 29, at 06:06 Astana time, CPC maritime infrastructure in the Novorossiysk port area was attacked by unmanned vessels. The VPU-2 offloading unit sustained significant damage and is out of operation until a full set of repair and restoration works is completed," the ministry said.

To mitigate the impact and maintain production levels at major oil fields, Kazakhstan immediately implemented a plan to reroute export volumes via alternative channels, the ministry added.

"The situation is under special government control," it said.