    Kazakhstan activates alternative oil export routes after attack on CPC facilities

    Region
    • 29 November, 2025
    • 17:36
    Kazakhstan activates alternative oil export routes after attack on CPC facilities

    Kazakhstan has urgently activated a plan to redirect oil exports through alternative routes following an attack on Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) facilities at the port of Novorossiysk, the country"s Ministry of Energy said in a statement, as quoted by Report.

    "On November 29, at 06:06 Astana time, CPC maritime infrastructure in the Novorossiysk port area was attacked by unmanned vessels. The VPU-2 offloading unit sustained significant damage and is out of operation until a full set of repair and restoration works is completed," the ministry said.

    To mitigate the impact and maintain production levels at major oil fields, Kazakhstan immediately implemented a plan to reroute export volumes via alternative channels, the ministry added.

    "The situation is under special government control," it said.

    Qazaxıstan Xəzər Boru Kəməri Konsorsiumuna hücumdan sonra alternativ ixrac marşrutlarını aktivləşdirib
    Казахстан активировал альтернативные маршруты экспорта нефти после атаки на объекты КТК

