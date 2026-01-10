Papoyan announces first economic results of peace process with Azerbaijan

The first economic benefits of the peace process with Azerbaijan are already being felt, with Armenia expected to save around 16 billion drams (approximately $2.6 million) by the end of the year, Armenian Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan said during a broadcast on Armenian Public Television.

Papoyan emphasized that the import of Azerbaijani gasoline is not a one-time measure, describing it as "a long-term and sustainable process."

Commenting on the transit of fuel through Georgia, he noted that Tbilisi had offered reasonable and low tariffs, adding that no increase in fuel prices is expected.

On January 9, Azerbaijan delivered a second batch of petroleum products to Armenia.