Ukraine thanks Azerbaijan for humanitarian aid

Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Oleksandr Mishchenko met with Azerbaijani Ambassador to Ukraine Seymur Mardaliyev to discuss bilateral cooperation and shared priorities.

According to the Eastern European bureau of Report, the two officials reaffirmed their mutual support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and Azerbaijan and exchanged views on key areas of collaboration.

The discussion also covered cooperation within international organizations. In the context of Azerbaijan"s chairmanship of the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development – GUAM, the diplomats focused on preparations for the next meeting of the GUAM Council of Foreign Ministers.

Mishchenko thanked Azerbaijan for its humanitarian assistance, highlighting support for Ukraine"s energy system and the restoration of civil infrastructure.

Ambassador Mardaliyev emphasized Azerbaijan"s readiness to continue providing practical support to Ukraine and further strengthen ties between Baku and Kyiv.