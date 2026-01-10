Vladanka Andreeva to continue her diplomatic mission in Cambodia
Foreign policy
- 10 January, 2026
- 09:56
Vladanka Andreeva, the former UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, has announced that she will continue her diplomatic mission in Cambodia.
According to Report, Andreeva shared the news in a post on the social media platform X.
In her message, she reflected on her time in Azerbaijan and her return to Cambodia, writing that a photograph taken at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku in August 2021 symbolized the meeting of two worlds.
I took this photo at the Heydar Aliyev Center in #Baku in Aug 2021, just weeks after arriving from Phnom Penh.— Vladanka Andreeva (@Vladanka_A) January 10, 2026
Two worlds meeting: Baku’s sweeping curves, and a quiet doorway that carries the stillness of Angkor Wat.
Now, as I move from #Azerbaijan to #Cambodia, it feels like… pic.twitter.com/ahuALtslKE
