    Vladanka Andreeva to continue her diplomatic mission in Cambodia

    Foreign policy
    • 10 January, 2026
    • 09:56
    Vladanka Andreeva to continue her diplomatic mission in Cambodia

    Vladanka Andreeva, the former UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, has announced that she will continue her diplomatic mission in Cambodia.

    According to Report, Andreeva shared the news in a post on the social media platform X.

    In her message, she reflected on her time in Azerbaijan and her return to Cambodia, writing that a photograph taken at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku in August 2021 symbolized the meeting of two worlds.

