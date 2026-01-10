Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    Bus crashes into truck in Türkiye's Kars, 9 injured

    Region
    • 10 January, 2026
    • 09:57
    Bus crashes into truck in Türkiye's Kars, 9 injured

    A bus collided with a truck, leaving nine people injured in the Sarikamis district of Türkiye's Kars province, Report informs via Haber Global.

    It was reported that the truck driver lost control on the Kars–Erzurum highway in the Karakurt area.

    As a result, the bus crashed into the truck.

    The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) of Türkiye, medical teams, and police officers were dispatched to the scene.

    Preliminary reports indicate that nine injured individuals were taken by ambulances to nearby hospitals.

    bus crash Turkiye Kars
    Qarsda avtobus yük maşınına çırpılıb, 9 nəfər xəsarət alıb
    В Карсе пассажирский автобус столкнулся с грузовиком, пострадали 9 человек

    Latest News

    09:57

    Bus crashes into truck in Türkiye's Kars, 9 injured

    Region
    09:56

    Vladanka Andreeva to continue her diplomatic mission in Cambodia

    Foreign policy
    09:42

    US Secretary of State expresses support for Iranian people

    Other countries
    09:36

    Turkish FM: It would be good for Iran to establish normal relations with regional countries

    Region
    09:24

    Kallas: EU stands in solidarity with Iranian people in struggle for freedom

    Other countries
    09:03

    UN says it is closely monitoring situation in Iran

    Region
    08:54

    Papoyan announces first economic results of peace process with Azerbaijan

    Region
    08:49
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's ambassador presents copies of credentials to Mexican Foreign Ministry official

    Foreign policy
    08:37

    Ukraine thanks Azerbaijan for humanitarian aid

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed