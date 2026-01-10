Bus crashes into truck in Türkiye's Kars, 9 injured
Region
- 10 January, 2026
- 09:57
A bus collided with a truck, leaving nine people injured in the Sarikamis district of Türkiye's Kars province, Report informs via Haber Global.
It was reported that the truck driver lost control on the Kars–Erzurum highway in the Karakurt area.
As a result, the bus crashed into the truck.
The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) of Türkiye, medical teams, and police officers were dispatched to the scene.
Preliminary reports indicate that nine injured individuals were taken by ambulances to nearby hospitals.
Latest News
09:57
Bus crashes into truck in Türkiye's Kars, 9 injuredRegion
09:56
Vladanka Andreeva to continue her diplomatic mission in CambodiaForeign policy
09:42
US Secretary of State expresses support for Iranian peopleOther countries
09:36
Turkish FM: It would be good for Iran to establish normal relations with regional countriesRegion
09:24
Kallas: EU stands in solidarity with Iranian people in struggle for freedomOther countries
09:03
UN says it is closely monitoring situation in IranRegion
08:54
Papoyan announces first economic results of peace process with AzerbaijanRegion
08:49
Photo
Azerbaijan's ambassador presents copies of credentials to Mexican Foreign Ministry officialForeign policy
08:37