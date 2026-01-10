Bus crashes into truck in Türkiye's Kars, 9 injured

A bus collided with a truck, leaving nine people injured in the Sarikamis district of Türkiye's Kars province, Report informs via Haber Global.

It was reported that the truck driver lost control on the Kars–Erzurum highway in the Karakurt area.

As a result, the bus crashed into the truck.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) of Türkiye, medical teams, and police officers were dispatched to the scene.

Preliminary reports indicate that nine injured individuals were taken by ambulances to nearby hospitals.