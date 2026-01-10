Kallas: EU stands in solidarity with Iranian people in struggle for freedom

The European Union (EU) has expressed solidarity with the Iranian people who are expressing their legitimate desires for a better life, freedom and dignity, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said in her statement regarding the situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran, Report informs.

"We are following the reports of casualties with close attention and great concern, and condemn the use of violence, arbitrary detentions, and intimidation tactics employed by the country's security forces against protesters," reads the statement.

The document also demands the immediate release of all those unjustly detained.

According to Kallas, the Iranian authorities must comply with their international obligations and respect freedom of expression, the rights of association and peaceful assembly, as well as access to information and the internet.