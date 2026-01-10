Turkish FM: It would be good for Iran to establish normal relations with regional countries
Region
- 10 January, 2026
- 09:36
It would be good if the Islamic Republic of Iran established normal relations with regional countries, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said during a live broadcast on TRT Haber, according to Report.
Fidan spoke about nuclear negotiations between the US and Iran and sanctions imposed against Tehran. He stated that having a mutually beneficial agreement with Iran could contribute to the normalization of the situation.
Touching upon the protests in Iran, Fidan highlighted that it is necessary to find common ground with the demonstrators.
Latest News
09:57
Bus crashes into truck in Türkiye's Kars, 9 injuredRegion
09:56
Vladanka Andreeva to continue her diplomatic mission in CambodiaForeign policy
09:42
US Secretary of State expresses support for Iranian peopleOther countries
09:36
Turkish FM: It would be good for Iran to establish normal relations with regional countriesRegion
09:24
Kallas: EU stands in solidarity with Iranian people in struggle for freedomOther countries
09:03
UN says it is closely monitoring situation in IranRegion
08:54
Papoyan announces first economic results of peace process with AzerbaijanRegion
08:49
Photo
Azerbaijan's ambassador presents copies of credentials to Mexican Foreign Ministry officialForeign policy
08:37