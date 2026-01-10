Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    Turkish FM: It would be good for Iran to establish normal relations with regional countries

    Region
    • 10 January, 2026
    • 09:36
    Turkish FM: It would be good for Iran to establish normal relations with regional countries

    It would be good if the Islamic Republic of Iran established normal relations with regional countries, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said during a live broadcast on TRT Haber, according to Report.

    Fidan spoke about nuclear negotiations between the US and Iran and sanctions imposed against Tehran. He stated that having a mutually beneficial agreement with Iran could contribute to the normalization of the situation.

    Touching upon the protests in Iran, Fidan highlighted that it is necessary to find common ground with the demonstrators.

    Hakan Fidan Turkiye Iran
    Hakan Fidan: İranın region ölkələri ilə normal münasibət qurması yaxşı olardı
    Хакан Фидан: Ирану следовало бы выстроить нормальные отношения со странами региона

    Latest News

    09:57

    Bus crashes into truck in Türkiye's Kars, 9 injured

    Region
    09:56

    Vladanka Andreeva to continue her diplomatic mission in Cambodia

    Foreign policy
    09:42

    US Secretary of State expresses support for Iranian people

    Other countries
    09:36

    Turkish FM: It would be good for Iran to establish normal relations with regional countries

    Region
    09:24

    Kallas: EU stands in solidarity with Iranian people in struggle for freedom

    Other countries
    09:03

    UN says it is closely monitoring situation in Iran

    Region
    08:54

    Papoyan announces first economic results of peace process with Azerbaijan

    Region
    08:49
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's ambassador presents copies of credentials to Mexican Foreign Ministry official

    Foreign policy
    08:37

    Ukraine thanks Azerbaijan for humanitarian aid

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed