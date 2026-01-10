Turkish FM: It would be good for Iran to establish normal relations with regional countries

It would be good if the Islamic Republic of Iran established normal relations with regional countries, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said during a live broadcast on TRT Haber, according to Report.

Fidan spoke about nuclear negotiations between the US and Iran and sanctions imposed against Tehran. He stated that having a mutually beneficial agreement with Iran could contribute to the normalization of the situation.

Touching upon the protests in Iran, Fidan highlighted that it is necessary to find common ground with the demonstrators.