US Secretary of State expresses support for Iranian people
- 10 January, 2026
- 09:42
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has expressed support for the people of Iran amid ongoing protests in the country.
According to Report, in a post on the social media platform X, Mr Rubio said: "The United States supports the brave people of Iran."
