Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    US Secretary of State expresses support for Iranian people

    Other countries
    • 10 January, 2026
    • 09:42
    US Secretary of State expresses support for Iranian people

    US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has expressed support for the people of Iran amid ongoing protests in the country.

    According to Report, in a post on the social media platform X, Mr Rubio said: "The United States supports the brave people of Iran."

    Marco Rubio Iran protests
    Marko Rubio İran xalqına dəstəyini ifadə edib
    Рубио выразил поддержку народу Ирана

    Latest News

    09:57

    Bus crashes into truck in Türkiye's Kars, 9 injured

    Region
    09:56

    Vladanka Andreeva to continue her diplomatic mission in Cambodia

    Foreign policy
    09:42

    US Secretary of State expresses support for Iranian people

    Other countries
    09:36

    Turkish FM: It would be good for Iran to establish normal relations with regional countries

    Region
    09:24

    Kallas: EU stands in solidarity with Iranian people in struggle for freedom

    Other countries
    09:03

    UN says it is closely monitoring situation in Iran

    Region
    08:54

    Papoyan announces first economic results of peace process with Azerbaijan

    Region
    08:49
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's ambassador presents copies of credentials to Mexican Foreign Ministry official

    Foreign policy
    08:37

    Ukraine thanks Azerbaijan for humanitarian aid

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed