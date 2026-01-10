UN says it is closely monitoring situation in Iran
Region
- 10 January, 2026
- 09:03
The United Nations has said it is closely monitoring developments in Iran, expressing concern over reports of deaths during ongoing protests.
Speaking to journalists, the UN Secretary-General's spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric, said the organization was following the situation "very carefully" and was "deeply concerned" by reports of casualties.
He stressed that people everywhere have the right to peaceful protest and that governments have a responsibility to respect and protect those rights.
Dujarric also said that all UN personnel in Iran were currently safe. However, he noted that internet and communication disruptions had been reported in the country, making it more difficult to maintain contact.
Latest News
09:57
Bus crashes into truck in Türkiye's Kars, 9 injuredRegion
09:56
Vladanka Andreeva to continue her diplomatic mission in CambodiaForeign policy
09:42
US Secretary of State expresses support for Iranian peopleOther countries
09:36
Turkish FM: It would be good for Iran to establish normal relations with regional countriesRegion
09:24
Kallas: EU stands in solidarity with Iranian people in struggle for freedomOther countries
09:03
UN says it is closely monitoring situation in IranRegion
08:54
Papoyan announces first economic results of peace process with AzerbaijanRegion
08:49
Photo
Azerbaijan's ambassador presents copies of credentials to Mexican Foreign Ministry officialForeign policy
08:37