    UN says it is closely monitoring situation in Iran

    • 10 January, 2026
    • 09:03
    The United Nations has said it is closely monitoring developments in Iran, expressing concern over reports of deaths during ongoing protests.

    Speaking to journalists, the UN Secretary-General's spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric, said the organization was following the situation "very carefully" and was "deeply concerned" by reports of casualties.

    He stressed that people everywhere have the right to peaceful protest and that governments have a responsibility to respect and protect those rights.

    Dujarric also said that all UN personnel in Iran were currently safe. However, he noted that internet and communication disruptions had been reported in the country, making it more difficult to maintain contact.

    Düjarrik: BMT İranda baş verən hadisələri yaxından izləyir
    Дюжаррик: ООН внимательно следит за событиями в Иране

