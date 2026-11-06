Azerbaijan sets up Blue Zone pavilion for COP31 in Antalya
Ecology
- 06 November, 2026
- 13:52
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The 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) will officially open on November 9 in Antalya, Türkiye.
Azerbaijan plans to send a large delegation to the conference, the office of the Azerbaijani president's representative for climate issues told Report's Türkiye bureau.
As at previous climate conferences, Azerbaijan has set up a national pavilion in the COP Blue Zone. The schedule of events at the pavilion will be updated regularly.
Antalyada COP-31-in keçiriləcəyi məkanda Azərbaycan pavilyonu qurulub
В Анталье на площадке COP31 установлен павильон Азербайджана
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