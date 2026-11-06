Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Azerbaijan sets up Blue Zone pavilion for COP31 in Antalya

    Ecology
    • 06 November, 2026
    • 13:52
    Azerbaijan sets up Blue Zone pavilion for COP31 in Antalya

    The 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) will officially open on November 9 in Antalya, Türkiye.

    Azerbaijan plans to send a large delegation to the conference, the office of the Azerbaijani president's representative for climate issues told Report's Türkiye bureau.

    As at previous climate conferences, Azerbaijan has set up a national pavilion in the COP Blue Zone. The schedule of events at the pavilion will be updated regularly.

    United Nations (UN) COP31
    Antalyada COP-31-in keçiriləcəyi məkanda Azərbaycan pavilyonu qurulub
    В Анталье на площадке COP31 установлен павильон Азербайджана
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