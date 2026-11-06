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    Deputy Minister: Nearly 176,000 people explored career opportunities at PeşəFest 2026

    Social security
    • 06 November, 2026
    • 13:54
    Deputy Minister: Nearly 176,000 people explored career opportunities at PeşəFest 2026

    Nearly 176,000 participants explored different professions and interacted with specialists at "PeşəFest 2026 (Festival of Professions)," said Rashad Mustafayev, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Population, Report informs.

    Speaking at the closing ceremony of the PeşəFest 2026 project in Baku, Mustafayev noted the initiative, which aims to help young people make informed career choices, had contributed to improving access to career guidance services in the regions.

    "During these events, career guidance consultations were provided to 6,000 people, while young people also received individual consultations on career planning," he said.

    The deputy minister emphasized that preparing for the labor market begins long before a person submits their first job application. He noted that career guidance, vocational training, labor market awareness and employment support are important interconnected stages.

    "Compared with the previous year, the number of participants doubled. Nursing was the profession that attracted the greatest interest. Weapons engineering was also among the vocational specializations that attracted attention," he added.

    Rashad Mustafayev Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population
    Nazir müavini: "PeşəFest 2026"da 176 minə yaxın iştirakçı peşələrlə yaxından tanış olub
    Замминистра: Около 176 тысяч человек приняли участие в "Peşəfest 2026"
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