Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ The candidacy of current President Nursultan Nazarbayev was nominated for the upcoming early presidential elections in this country. Report informs citing foreign media, Nur Otan held the 16th extraordinary congress of the party on March 11. Members of the Congress has decided to nominate Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Early presidential elections are to be held in Kazakhstan on 26 April.

Regular elections are to be held in 2016.