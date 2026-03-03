IRGC says 5 Air Force, Navy personnel kiled in US, Israeli strikes
- 03 March, 2026
- 11:23
Five members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Air Force and Navy were killed in US and Israeli strikes on Iran's Bushehr province, Report informs referring to Iranian media.
"Five members of the IRGC Air Force and Navy were killed as a result of US and Israeli attacks on the Jam and Dayyer districts of Bushehr province," reads the statement.

