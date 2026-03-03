Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    IRGC says 5 Air Force, Navy personnel kiled in US, Israeli strikes

    Region
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 11:23
    IRGC says 5 Air Force, Navy personnel kiled in US, Israeli strikes

    Five members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Air Force and Navy were killed in US and Israeli strikes on Iran's Bushehr province, Report informs referring to Iranian media.

    "Five members of the IRGC Air Force and Navy were killed as a result of US and Israeli attacks on the Jam and Dayyer districts of Bushehr province," reads the statement.

    КСИР сообщил о гибели пяти военных ВВС и ВМС в результате ударов США и Израиля

