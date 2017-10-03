Iranian foreign minister Zarif visits Qatar

© AFP 2017/ Atta Kenare

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of foreign affairs of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif has left for Qatar.

Report informs referring to Iranian media minister will meet with Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, emir of Qatar and Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, minister of foreign affairs of Qatar in Doha. Bilateral relations and latest developments in the region are expected to be discussed at the meeting.

M .Zarif met with Yusuf bin Alawi, minister of foreign affairs of Oman and discussed issues on mutual cooperation in Muscat on October 2.