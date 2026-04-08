Iran strikes Kuwait, UAE after attacks on oil facilities
Region
- 08 April, 2026
- 16:25
Iran has carried out missile and drone strikes on Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates following airstrikes on oil facilities on Iran's Lavan Island, according to Iran's state broadcaster IRIB.
The attacks on the UAE and Kuwait reportedly took place several hours after the strikes targeting oil infrastructure on Lavan Island.
Earlier reports indicated that multiple explosions occurred at an oil refinery in Lavan, as well as on Sirri Island.
The developments mark a further escalation in tensions in the region, particularly involving key energy infrastructure.
Latest News
17:01
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss major infrastructure projectsForeign policy
16:52
EU takes cautious stance on Iran-US ceasefireOther countries
16:38
Hegseth: Trump showed mercy towards IranOther countries
16:25
Iran strikes Kuwait, UAE after attacks on oil facilitiesRegion
16:24
Media: Iran may reopen Strait of Hormuz on April 9 or 10Region
16:12
Religious confessions condemn US assessment of Azerbaijan's faith climateReligion
16:09
Oil prices continue to drop sharply amid US–Iran truceOther countries
16:04
Kosherbayev: Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan ties hold strong potentialForeign policy
15:54
Photo