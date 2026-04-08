Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Iran strikes Kuwait, UAE after attacks on oil facilities

    Region
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 16:25
    Iran strikes Kuwait, UAE after attacks on oil facilities

    Iran has carried out missile and drone strikes on Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates following airstrikes on oil facilities on Iran's Lavan Island, according to Iran's state broadcaster IRIB.

    The attacks on the UAE and Kuwait reportedly took place several hours after the strikes targeting oil infrastructure on Lavan Island.

    Earlier reports indicated that multiple explosions occurred at an oil refinery in Lavan, as well as on Sirri Island.

    The developments mark a further escalation in tensions in the region, particularly involving key energy infrastructure.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East UAE Kuwait Iran
    İran BƏƏ və Küveytə PUA-larla zərbə endirib
    В ответ на удары по острову Лаван Иран атаковал ОАЭ и Кувейт

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