Iran strikes Kuwait, UAE after attacks on oil facilities

Iran has carried out missile and drone strikes on Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates following airstrikes on oil facilities on Iran's Lavan Island, according to Iran's state broadcaster IRIB.

The attacks on the UAE and Kuwait reportedly took place several hours after the strikes targeting oil infrastructure on Lavan Island.

Earlier reports indicated that multiple explosions occurred at an oil refinery in Lavan, as well as on Sirri Island.

The developments mark a further escalation in tensions in the region, particularly involving key energy infrastructure.